From Liverpool to Ljublana with Adria

Adria Airways is to connect Liverpool John Lennon Airport with its Ljubljana base. A twice-weekly connection between the two cities is to begin next summer.

Paul Winfield, the airport’s Director of Aviation Development said: “We are delighted to welcome our latest carrier, Adria Airways to Liverpool. Adria will continue to serve the North West market, with an enhanced product, from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Flights will commence on May 20, 2020, operating on Saturdays and Wednesdays using 86-seat Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft. They will continue through to October 24, 2020.

The route replaces the carrier’s current Manchester services, which will be suspended at the end of this year’s summer season.