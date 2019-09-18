From Liverpool to Ljublana with Adria

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: September 18th, 2019

 

Adria Airways is to connect Liverpool John Lennon Airport with its Ljubljana base. A twice-weekly connection between the two cities is to begin next summer.

Paul Winfield, the airport’s Director of Aviation Development said: “We are delighted to welcome our latest carrier, Adria Airways to Liverpool. Adria will continue to serve the North West market, with an enhanced product, from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

Flights will commence on May 20, 2020, operating on Saturdays and Wednesdays using 86-seat Bombardier CRJ900 aircraft. They will continue through to October 24, 2020.

The route replaces the carrier’s current Manchester services, which will be suspended at the end of this year’s summer season.

