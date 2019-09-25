Half a Century of Citations

Textron Aviation has celebrated 50 years since the maiden flight of a Cessna Citation 500 – the first model from its family of Citation business jets. More than 7,500 aircraft from the executive aircraft stable have since been delivered, which have cumulatively surpassed 35 million flight hours. Development of the Citation began in October 1968, when known as the Fanjet 500, and 13 different aircraft types including the Bravo, Sovereign and Ultra have since entered service.

Ron Draper, president and CEO of Textron Aviation, said: “From that first Citation flight 50 years ago and through every Citation model produced since, our business jet programs are deeply rooted in the combined efforts of our employees, our suppliers and our customers.”

Today’s range includes the Citation M2, CJ3+ and CJ4 in the small jet market, along with the Citation XLS+, Sovereign+ and Latitude for the midsize business jet family.