Kuwait Receives First Neo

KUWAITI NATIONAL carrier, Kuwait Airways has taken delivery of its first of 15 CFM International LEAP-1A-powered Airbus A320neos, as part of its on-going fleet renewal programme. The delivery of 9K-AKL (c/n 8933) is a milestone in the carrier’s 65th anniversary celebrations and marks an important step in its ambitious fleet renewal and growth plans.

The A320neo is set to become a pillar of the carrier’s single-aisle fleet, bringing continuity to the success being delivered by its current fleet of seven A320ceos, while ensuring a smooth transition for pilots, crews and technical teams.

Kuwait Airways has configured its new A320neo in a two-class layout, offering 12 business class and 122 economy class seats.