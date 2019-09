Current Issue

October 2019The October 2019 issue of Airliner World is a KLM special. To celebrate the Dutch flag carrier’s 100th birthday, we turn back the clock to 1919 to chart the pioneering spirit of its founders who helped build one of the most enduring names in commercial aviation. We also chronicle the carrier’s introduction of jet aircraft and analyse the role Boeing 747 has played in developing its global network, before looking ahead and the bold steps KLM is taking towards a more sustainable future. Elsewhere, we’re on board one of the first Airbus A350-1000 flights with British Airways, as the carrier introduces Club Suite: its new Club World product. We’ve tried and tested the new aircraft and have given our verdict on the jet and discuss its importance for the wider BA brand. Other highlights include fascinating reports from both Antarctica and the Amazon, featuring a selection of rare aircraft and airports. Finally, we bring you our comprehensive coverage of worldwide news, including low-cost travel to the Middle East from Gatwick, a first taste of Air Canada’s A220-300 and Iran Air receiving vital spares for its ATR fleet. We also have all our regular sections covering the latest commercial aircraft acquisitions, up-to-date accident reports and developments from the world of aviation training and MROs.

