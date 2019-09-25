Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Continue
Home News Vietnam Airlines A330 Retirement

Vietnam Airlines A330 Retirement

Published: September 25th, 2019

 

After 12 years of operation, Vietnam Airlines has withdrawn its sole remaining Airbus A330 from service. In a September 13 statement, the carrier said that “since October 2016, the Airbus A330 fleet had safely transported nearly 20 million passengers on around 96,000 flights.” The airline’s first example, a -300, was handed over on February 15, 2007 and it went on to operate 13, including a dozen of the smaller A330-200s.

The last aircraft to be retired, VN-A381 (c/n 1266), undertook its final revenue service on August 14, coinciding with the delivery of the carrier’s maiden Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, VN-A879 (c/n 60287). The Southeast Asian airline now utilises 14 Airbus A350-900s and 13 examples of the US-manufactured type on its medium and long-haul links. It has received its full complement of 11 787-9s and is awaiting a further six of the larger -10 variant from a commitment for eight to be leased from Air Lease Corporation.

Posted in News Tagged with: , , , , ,

KEY PUBLISHING TITLES

General Information

NEVER MISS AN ISSUE...

Our Instant Issue Service sends you an email whenever a new issue of Airliner World is out. SAVE ON QUEUES - FREE P&P

AVIATION FORUM

SHOP