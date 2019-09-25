Vietnam Airlines A330 Retirement

After 12 years of operation, Vietnam Airlines has withdrawn its sole remaining Airbus A330 from service. In a September 13 statement, the carrier said that “since October 2016, the Airbus A330 fleet had safely transported nearly 20 million passengers on around 96,000 flights.” The airline’s first example, a -300, was handed over on February 15, 2007 and it went on to operate 13, including a dozen of the smaller A330-200s.

The last aircraft to be retired, VN-A381 (c/n 1266), undertook its final revenue service on August 14, coinciding with the delivery of the carrier’s maiden Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, VN-A879 (c/n 60287). The Southeast Asian airline now utilises 14 Airbus A350-900s and 13 examples of the US-manufactured type on its medium and long-haul links. It has received its full complement of 11 787-9s and is awaiting a further six of the larger -10 variant from a commitment for eight to be leased from Air Lease Corporation.