Wizz Receives Final Airbus A321ceo

Photo: Markus Eigenheer/Wikimedia Commons

Wizz Air has marked a major milestone in its ongoing fleet expansion programme. In early September, the Hungarian low-cost carrier took delivery of its last new Airbus A321ceo. This latest arrival marks Wizz’s 119th aircraft, with all subsequent orders to be equipped with the more efficient new engine option (neo). The example, c/n 8943, undertook testing as D-AVYZ, before adopting its permanent HA-LTI registration.

Of the 119 jets in its current fleet, 72 are A320ceos, 41 A321ceos and six of the A321neo variant. while the airline a record high (273 A320neo, A321neo and A321neo XLR). This however, is only half the story; the carrier has dozens of further aircraft on order from the European manufacturer as part of a larger commitment through Wizz’s parent company Indigo Partners. Once complete, the airline will boast a fleet comprising more than 300 Airbus jets, with the ability to carry 100 million passengers a year. This includes 20 A321XLR variants, which the carrier says “will enable Wizz Air to fly routes of 7-8 hours with the same efficiency as on shorter routes”, adding that it will “connect points on the Wizz map that are currently out of reach”.

Diederik Pen, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Wizz Air Holding commented: “The Airbus A321ceo plays a key role in the Wizz Air story and has helped us become one of the greenest, safest and fastest-growing airline in Europe as well the lowest cost producer in the industry. And even better, from now on, every new Airbus A320 Family aircraft joining our fleet will be equipped with one of the most advanced and environmentally friendly engine technologies in aviation today. We will continue to provide low fare and high quality flight opportunities paired with a continuously reducing environmental footprint per passenger kilometre.”

The wave of new deliveries has helped Wizz achieve one of the youngest ‘big’ fleets of any carrier worldwide. Data by airline intelligence provider ch-aviation suggests that among companies with at least 100 aircraft, Wizz operates the fourth youngest portfolio, and the youngest overall among low-cost airlines, with an average aircraft age of 5.43 years.

Even ahead of the next tranche of deliveries, the Hungarian firm boasts an impressive regional footprint. Wizz transported 34 million passengers in 2018, and today operates 650 routes from 25 bases, connecting 149 destinations across 44 countries.