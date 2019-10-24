Additional BBJ 787-9 Orders

Boeing has confirmed it has received commitments for two 787-9 Dreamliners from a VIP customer at the National Business Aviation Association’s annual convention in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Seattle-based manufacturer now has 16 examples of the widebody business jet on its order books.

The order, which has a value of $564m at list prices, was placed in August by a customer who wishes to remain anonymous.

The BBJ 787-9 has a range of 9,485nm (17,566km) and offers amenities such as larger windows, a lower cabin altitude, smooth ride technology, cleaner and higher humidity air, and a quieter cabin.

Ihssane Mounir, the company’s senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, said: “The BBJ 787-9 offers our most discerning customers the ability to travel in ultimate comfort and fly directly to just about any city on earth. We’re talking about London to Sydney or Tokyo to Cape Town. Our newest BBJ 787-9 customer can clearly see the possibilities and more. With a total of 16 orders to date, the BBJ 787 program has won over other government and private customers who want to work, rest, and arrive refresh and ready for a productive day.”

The BBJ 787-9 offers a spacious 2,775 sq ft (257.8 m²) cabin which the manufacturer states “provides a large canvas for a range of interior design options to ensure ultimate comfort on those short or long-distance flights”.