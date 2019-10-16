Airbus Marks 1000th A320neo

Photo: Airbus

European aerospace giant Airbus has celebrated the delivery of the 1000th airframe of its A320neo Family.

The aircraft, VT-IUH (c/n 8968) was produced at the firm’s Hamburg facility before being delivered to IndiGo’s base at Delhi/Indira Gandhi International. Equipped with two Pratt & Whitney PW1000G engines, the type was designed with fuel efficiency in mind, offering a 20% reduction in fuel burn compared to previous generation examples.

IndiGo holds the title of the world’s biggest A320 Family customer with orders totally 430 aircraft. Since the airline’s first Neo was delivered in March 2016, its fleet of the new type has grown to 96 alongside 129 A320ceos.

The world’s first A320neo was delivered in January 2016, since then the programme has achieved milestones each year. The first A321neo was delivered in 2017, followed by the first delivery of the A321LR in 2018 and the launch of the A321XLR in 2019.

Alongside its reduced fuel burn, the type boasts a 50% noise reduction as well as seating for up to 240 passengers. At the end of September 2019, the A320neo Family had received more than 6,660 firm orders from close to 110 customers worldwide.

IndiGo operates a young fleet of 245 jets which collectively have an average age of just 5.7 years.