Airliner World – November 2019 Preview

Global Airline Guide (Pt 2)

A FREE 24-PAGE Global Airline Guide. In this authoritative pull-out supplement, we analyse market trends, airline traffic, alliances, start-ups and failures as well as aircraft orders and deliveries, offering a concise reference source detailing the global airline fleet. In total, more than 1,800 carriers from almost 200 countries are covered, with data kindly supplied by airline intelligence specialist ch-aviation. Part two features airlines from Oman to Zimbabwe, illustrated with stunning imagery of take offs, landings and everything in between.

Virgin Territory

With little fanfare, Virgin Atlantic’s maiden Airbus A350-1000, G-VLUX (c/n 274), touched down at the carrier’s Gatwick base on the evening of August 10. Yet while its arrival at the Sussex hub may have gone almost unnoticed, the new widebody not only ushered in a new era for the carrier but gave us the clearest indication yet as to the future direction of the airline. Not only in the battle of the transatlantic, where its maiden example has made its debut, but also further afield as the company, after years of retrenchment on its network map, is back on the front foot and keen to expand its presence. n.b. the billed interview and review of the A350-1000 will appear in the December 2019 edition.

Rolls-Royce Robotics

Fans of TV hospital dramas are used to watching a leading character perform keyhole surgery on a patient, in the full knowledge that such technology is exactly what is used in real hospitals. It may seem a strange analogy, but that same concept is now being brought to the inspection and even repair of aero engines. Moreover, such work may even be carried out from thousands of miles away. We report on a research team that has already developed many innovative solutions, with many more in the pipeline.

Vintage Vanguards

In December 1951, before the revolutionary Vickers Viscount turboprops had even entered service, BEA’s development and programme committee met to discuss what kind of airliners would replace them at the end of the decade. It was to be a larger, faster, longer-ranged aircraft able to operate profitably over BEA’s entire network, including sectors of just 200 miles. The aircraft also needed flexibility regarding passenger and cargo capacity to cope with the airline’s ‘peaky’ passenger demand and to be competitive with jet examples over all but its longest routes. We explore the history of this quirky aircraft.

The World’s Largest Flying Restaurant

Did you know that there’s a venue that is so popular it serves more than 300,000 meals each day, every day? From local specialities to global favourites, this establishment is world-renowned for its attention to detail and warm hospitality. The best news of all? Those who are keen to give it a try need look no further than their local travel agent for a reservation. We chat with Emirates Flight Catering’s vice president to learn more about the fascinating logistics involved.

Snapshot: Farewell to the American Airlines ‘Mad Dogs’

When American Airlines took delivery of its maiden McDonnell Douglas MD-80 on May 4 1983, few would have thought the Long Beach, California-built airliner would still be flying for the carrier 36 years later. The roar of rear-mounted Pratt & Whitney JT8Ds, smoky departures and gleaming polished aluminium combining for effortless 1980s cool… Sadly, every dog has its day, and Dylan Phelps was on hand to document the Super 80’s last.

In the Spotlight: Czech Airlines Technics

Through a complex portfolio, Czech Airlines Technics can approach various clients and provide these bespoke services to them as needed, even if it means multiple times within a single maintenance period. As the company continues to expand its product and service range, we speak with Pavel Haleš, the firm’s chairman and CEO to learn about its future ambitions.

Dubai Airshow 2019: Preview

The 2017 Dubai Airshow was a record-setting event for organisers, 79,380 attendees gained access to 1,200 exhibitors and more than 160 aircraft during the show’s five-day run. The order book was as large as ever; at the end of the event it stood at almost $113.8bn. Held biennially at Dubai World Central, the Dubai Airshow is making its return this year. Taking place between November 17-21, attendees will be able to access 1,300 exhibitors from across the industry. We consider what could be in store at this year’s event.

Royal Air Maroc

Now part-way through a comprehensive fleet renewal programme, holder of a prestigious four-star rating from Skytrax and soon to become Africa’s first full member of oneworld, Royal Air Maroc is very much on the up. We travel to Casablanca to hear about the airline’s recent successes and its plans to dominate the skies over Western Africa, and take flight on the carrier’s inaugural flight to Boston.