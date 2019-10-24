ATR 42 to Bhutan

Photo: ATR

Drukair – Royal Bhutan Airlines has taken delivery of a 40-seat ATR 42-600, A5-JNW (c/n 1412). The turboprop is to be used on the airline’s domestic and international routes. It is the second ATR aircraft to be acquired by the Bhutanese flag-carrier following an ATR 42-500 in May 2011.

The manufacturer states the regional airliner was chosen for its “outstanding operational performance in challenging conditions” as it will serve small airports in the Himalayan Mountains as well as linking Bhutan with Kathmandu, Kolkata and Dhaka.

Tandi Wangchuk, Drukair CEO, said: “We have been flying an ATR aircraft since 2011, its versatility and operational reliability have made it the ideal aircraft. When evaluating how to improve on this performance, it makes sense to upgrade to the latest-generation and we look forward to introducing these evolutions to our passengers. Particularly the modern Armonia cabin which will provide even more comfort to everyone on board.”

ATR Chief Executive Officer, Stefano Bortoli said: “There are few things more satisfying than seeing a loyal customer renew and upgrade its ATR fleet. This delivery once more shows the impact of our policy of continuous development which ensures that when we introduce new products and innovations, they offer real quality and value to our family of operators. Delivering regional connectivity in the challenging operational conditions of Bhutan and its neighbouring countries takes a special aircraft and the ATR 42 600 is the perfect fit.”

The new ATR is equipped with the ClearVision system, which is designed to provide pilots with outstanding vision and situational awareness.