CAE Training Centre Opens at London Gatwick

Following an announcement in November 2018 that easyJet had signed a long-term training agreement with CAE valued at more than C$170 million, the global training provider inaugurated its brand new pilot and cabin crew training centre at Gatwick on October 1, 2019. This significant investment also included the opening of a new CAE training centre in Manchester, expansion to its Barcelona base, and the opening of its Milan facility scheduled for October 10. This increased training capacity will support the ten year exclusive pilot training agreement between CAE and easyJet, in addition to the growing needs of other airlines in Europe. CAE also has training partnerships with other airlines including Virgin Atlantic, BA CityFlyer, Norweigan, TUI UK, LOT Polish Airlines, and SAS Ireland.

The newest training centre at Gatwick is near to the existing Gatwick centre, and CAE has three other training locations in the UK, including Burgess Hill, Manchester, and Oxford. CAE has a total of 59 training locations worldwide.

Marc Parent, CAE’s President and CEO opened the new Gatwick training centre, alongside easyJet’s interim Chief Operating Officer, David Morgan, as well as local and national government representatives, including Sarah Fountain-Smith, Deputy High Commissioner for Canada in the UK. Current CAE cadets were given the day off to attend the celebration, and Georgina Thomas-Watson – recipient of the CAE Women in Flight scholarship for the Generation easyJet program was also present.

Parent said, “We thank our partners for their continued trust, and we look forward to welcoming their pilots at our state-of-the-art facilities.”

The new CAE London Gatwick training centre is unique in offering cabin crew and pilot training under one roof, and is currently equipped with seven new CAE 7000XR Series full-flight simulators (FFS) including simulators for the Airbus A320-family, Airbus A350 and Airbus A330 platforms. By the end of 2020, following the relocation of five simulators from the current CAE Gatwick centre (including two A320, one B757/767, B737NG, and one E190), and the addition of a new Boeing 787 simulator, it will offer training on 13 full-flight simulators.

In December 2019, easyJet will be the first airline to train its pilots on CAE’s latest fixed base flight training device (FTD), the CAE 600XR. The device, reproducing the Airbus A320, will be equipped with a CAE Tropos™ 6000XR collimated visual system.

The impressive scale of the centre gives it the capacity to train close to 13,000 pilots per year, and approximately 500 aviation professionals each day.

With the ever increasing demand for pilots, CAE is a key player in maintaining and growing a strong pipe-line of pilots across the world. Last year, for the first time in the company’s history, one million hours of civil aviation training was delivered. 220,000 crew members, including 135,000 pilots are trained every year.