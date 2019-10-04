Certification Hat-trick for Embraer Praetor 500

The Praetor 500, Embraer’s new midsize business jet has been granted its type certificate by the European Union’s Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The executive jet received regulatory approval from Brazil’s Civil Aviation Authority (ANAC—Agência Nacional de Aviação Civil) in August, less than a year after the aircraft was announced at NBAA-BACE, held in Orlando, Florida in October 2018.

The Praetor 500 achieved an intercontinental range of 3,340nm (6,186 km—NBAA IFR Reserves with four passengers), a high-speed cruise of 466 KTAS, a full-fuel payload of 1,600 lb (726 kg), a take-off distance of only 4,222 ft (1,287m) and an unfactored landing distance of 2,086 ft (636 m).

Michael Amalfitano, president and CEO of the Brazilian manufacturer’s Executive Jets arm said: “The triple-certification by ANAC, EASA and FAA reaffirm the most disruptive and technologically advanced design of the Praetor 500 as the best midsize jet ever made. Praetor 500 owners will now enjoy the ultimate customer experience in the midsize class, with the highest level of performance, technology and comfort.”

The Praetor 500 can make non-stop flights in North America, from Miami to Seattle, or Los Angeles to New York as well from New York to London, London to Dubai and Jakarta to Tokyo. The

Praetor 500 can also connect the west coast of North America to Europe and to South America, from Los Angeles to London or to São Paulo, with single-stop performance.