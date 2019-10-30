Embraer Receives TechCare Boost

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: October 30th, 2019

Photo: Embraer is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the ERJ 145 entering commercial service. Embraer

 

Embraer has signed new maintenance deals and extended agreements with several airlines for its TechCare portfolio of services.

Switzerland’s Helvetic Airways has expanded its pool contract, adding seven E190s to the current agreement already supporting four of its aircraft. France’s Pan Européenne Air Service – a pool customer for more than a decade – renewed original equipment manufacturer (OEM) support for its ERJ135 and ERJ145 jets.

The Brazilian company will continue to provide component support to long-standing customer Flybe and its fleet of 11 E175s and four E195s. Additionally, Zambia’s Royal Air Charters signed a new support contract for its recently acquired ERJ145.

Johann Bordais, president and CEO of Embraer Services and Support, commented: “We are humbled to sign and renew these pool agreements, which are an important endorsement by these key customers in Africa and Europe for the superior quality and scope of Embraer’s portfolio of services. It reinforces our commitment to secure fleet availability and reduce costs, enabling our customers to outperform.”

Embraer’s Pool Programme offers full repair coverage for components and parts, airframe maintenance and unlimited access to a stock of components at the company’s distribution centres.

