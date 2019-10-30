Etihad Unveils Manchester City Logo-jet

Photo: Etihad Airways

Following the retirement of Airbus A330-200, A6-EYE (c/n 688), last November, Etihad Airways has unveiled a new special liveried aircraft celebrating its partnership with Manchester City Football Club.

The factory fresh Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, A6-BND (c/n 42373), was delivered to the carrier in a sky-blue variation of the carrier’s colour scheme on October 18. Placed into service three days later, the jet flew EY21/22, one of the airline’s two daily connections between its Abu Dhabi base and Manchester Airport. It remained on the route for the following seven days, before operating a link to Bangkok on October 28. An eighth visit to the Northwest of England came on October 29 when the Dreamliner operated the morning EY15/16 rotation.

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Gallons of paint

7️⃣0️⃣ Staff

1️⃣2️⃣ Days to paint

6️⃣ Months to design

1️⃣ #ManCity X @EtihadAirways plane ✈️ pic.twitter.com/4GEwHG3dD9 — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 25, 2019

On the inaugural flight, passengers were met by Omar Berrada, Manchester City’s chief operating officer, representatives from the club’s men’s and women’s teams, Joleon Lescott and Karen Bardsley, and mascots for a welcome ceremony to mark the occasion. Guests also received Manchester City branded merchandise on arrival.

Robin Kamark, Etihad Aviation Group’s chief commercial officer, said: “As we celebrate a decade of this successful partnership, we are proud to see the Manchester City colours grace our runways and skies, as the new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner takes flight. This livery pays tribute to the Club’s incredible accomplishments on and off the pitch.

“Manchester is a very important destination in the Etihad network serving both business and leisure travellers. We are proud to showcase the city, and our partnership with the club through this uniquely branded aircraft. It is only fitting that its first commercial flight is to Manchester.”