Flybe to Become Virgin Connect

Photo: Virgin Connect

UK regional airline Flybe has revealed its new name following its acquisition by a consortium earlier this year. Leveraging the Virgin brand and combining it with the Connect Airways moniker, the carrier will soon be known as Virgin Connect.

Mark Anderson – who was appointed as chief executive of the carrier in June – was joined by more than 200 Flybe staff for the long-awaited unveiling. He said: “We are hugely excited by this milestone in our airline’s 40-year history. We will remain true to our heritage and reason for being, which is offering essential regional connectivity to local communities.”

The company says it will differentiate itself in the regional market by “providing [a] great customer experience,” however it is yet to make any specific announcements regarding fleet or route strategy.

Anderson, who has previously held executive roles at both Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays added: “At its heart, Virgin Connect will be passionately focused on becoming Europe’s most loved and successful regional airline. It will offer travel that is simple and convenient with the personal touch. Our customers will naturally expect the same exceptional travel experience as they do with other Virgin-related brands.”

Connect Airways is a consortium founded by Virgin Atlantic, Stobart Aviation and Cyrus Capital Partners, each own a 30% stake with Cyrus holding the remaining 40%. Subsidiaries included under the parent company include Flybe (now Virgin Connect) and Stobart Air, the Irish regional airline which operates flights on behalf of Aer Lingus Regional, KLM Cityhopper and Flybe.