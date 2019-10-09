Gatwick Welcomes First UK A321LR Service

Like most websites Airliner World uses cookies. We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Airliner World website. However, if you would like to, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Find out more

Published: October 9th, 2019

 

Air Transat has become the first airline to operate transatlantic services to the UK with an Airbus A321LR. The Canadian carrier connected Toronto/Pearson with the West Sussex facility with the long range, single-aisle jet for the first time on October 8. It plans to regularly deploy the new airliners on the daily service from next month, with Glasgow also receiving an A321LR-operated link from October 31.

Adrian Keating, the carrier’s commercial director UK and Ireland, said: “We’re delighted that our valued customers in the UK and Ireland are now able to experience our state-of-the-art A321LR aircraft on our routes from London Gatwick and, in the near future, from Glasgow too. As the world’s best leisure airline, we pride ourselves on setting the standard for holidays to Canada and with this new addition to our fleet, your holiday really does start the minute you get on board.”

Air Transat, which was named the world’s best leisure airline by Skytrax earlier this year, has ordered 15 examples of the A321LR. It received its maiden example on May 3, accepting a second on June 27.

The jets accommodate 199 passengers in a two-class cabin. Economy seats 187 and features individual 10-inch touch screens and USB ports to charge personal electronic devices. Meanwhile, in the 12-seat Club Class cabin, passengers will receive “a personalised service, gourmet meals, natural leather seats with a leg rest for maximum comfort and wider 13-inch touch screens”.

 

 

