IndiGo Signs for 300 A320neos

Photo: Airbus

Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo has placed an order for 300 Airbus A320neo Family aircraft marking one of the manufacturers’ largest orders by a single operator. The agreement includes a mix of A320neo, A321neo and A321XLR aircraft.

Guillaume Faury, Airbus chief executive officer commented: “We are delighted that IndiGo, one of our early launch customers for the [type], continues to build its future with Airbus, making IndiGo the world’s biggest customer for the A320neo Family.”

This new deal – which is worth around $30bn at list prices – brings IndiGo’s total order for the A320neo Family to 730 airframes.

Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer of IndiGo said the order strengthened its commitment to air connectivity in the country: “India is expected to continue with its strong aviation growth and we are well on our way to build the world’s best air transportation system, to serve more customers and deliver on our promise of providing low fares and a courteous, hassle free experience to them.”

Since its first A320neo was delivered in March 2016, its fleet of the aircraft has grown into the world’s largest with 97 currently in operation alongside 128 A320ceos.

At the end of September 2019, the European aerospace manufacturer had received more than 6,650 firm orders for the type from nearly 110 customers worldwide.