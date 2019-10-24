KLM to Maintain SAS 737s

KLM UK Engineering has signed a long-term heavy maintenance contract with SAS Scandinavian Airlines. The new agreement will see the firm provide engineering services on the airline’s Boeing 737 Next Generation (737NG) fleet at its Norwich facility from next year.

The deal is a welcome boost for the MRO provider, which recently broke ground on a £7m aircraft maintenance facility at Norwich Airport. Due for completion in August 2020, the new complex includes a 54,000 sq ft (5,000m2) hangar and 15,500 sq ft (1,440m2) workshop.

Graham Casbourne, sales manager at KLM UK Engineering, commented: “We are delighted to have been awarded a long-term heavy maintenance agreement from SAS to support their Boeing 737NG fleet. SAS will be one of the first customers to be serviced in our newly built state-of-the-art hangar and workshop facility and we look forward to welcoming them back to Norwich.”

The UK maintenance firm has previously worked with SAS, providing heavy maintenance support on its Fokker 50 fleet prior to the type’s retirement in 2011. SAS currently operates a fleet of 58 737NGs, split between -600, -700 and -800 variants.