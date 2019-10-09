Newquay Builds Domestic Connections

Photo: Christian Lee/Wikimedia Commons

Cornwall Airport Newquay has won a host of new UK routes for 2020. The complex will welcome four services from Loganair, helping boost connectivity between the South West and the East of England and Scotland. The links are to Newcastle, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Norwich, and are due to commence in spring next year.

The Newcastle route will begin on April 1, and operate year-round with four flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Saturday services will operate from May to September, plus Tuesday and Thursday flights in July and August. Loganair highlights that the fastest daily rail services between the two cities – involving a change of trains and 20 stops – takes more than nine hours versus its 85-minute non-stop flight.

Loganair’s Aberdeen service is also year-round and launches on April 1. Southbound flights on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays will have one stop at Newcastle, with northbound departures on Fridays and Sundays having a short stop at Newcastle. Those seeking a speedier option should note that there will be non-stop services on Saturdays linking the two airports, with extra flights in each direction on Tuesdays and Thursdays between July 6 and September 4.

Meanwhile Loganair has also unveiled two seasonal routes from Newquay to Glasgow and Norwich. The former is due to start on April 3, and run on Mondays and Fridays, with extra Sunday services from May to September and additional Wednesday flights in July and August. Links to Scotland’s largest city will commence on May 22, with weekly Friday and Saturday flights from May to September with additional services on Tuesdays from late June to late August to cover the all-important school holiday period.

Jonathan Hinkles, Loganair managing director commented: “We’re excited to be working with Cornwall Airport Newquay and have been working for some time to develop these routes at just the right level. With more and more people holidaying in the UK, avoiding expensive Euro exchange rates or enjoying a ‘staycation’ with friends and family we’re confident that the routes will do well. The growing economic links between Cornwall, the east coast of England and Scotland also mean that we’re confident that business demand will sustain the year-round services.”

Al Titterington, managing director at Cornwall Airport Newquay added: “We welcome Loganair as our newest airline partner at Cornwall Airport Newquay, expanding choice for residents and businesses within our catchment and further enhancing options to fulfil the ever-growing inbound tourism demand. Offering more airline choice and more year-round destinations is key to our strategy and we are delighted that this latest announcement offers both of these.”

The developments mark the latest stage in Loganair’s rapid expansion programme. The airline currently operates more than 1,000 flights each week with a fleet of 44 aircraft ranging from the eight seat Britten Norman Islander through to the 49-seater Embraer E145. It is expected that the majority of the Newquay routes will be served using the carrier’s E-Jet examples.