Qantas Reveals Dreamliner Centenary Scheme

Photo: Qantas

As Qantas moves towards its centenary year, the Australian flag carrier has unveiled a special livery on its newest Dreamliner. The aircraft, VH-ZNJ was rolled out the paint shop at Boeing’s Everett facility and will now undergo a series of delivery test flights prior to its handover next month.

The special scheme features each logo since the airline’s 1920 founding through to today, along with the newly unveiled ‘Qantas100’ imprint which is due to run across its year-long celebrations.

Alan Joyce, the carrier’s CEO said the livery is a reminder of the past, albeit on the carrier’s newest aircraft: “The story of Qantas is the story of modern Australia, and the logos on this livery tell that story from the beginning.”

Qantas turns 99 in November and as it enters its 100th year of operations, a range of initiatives to celebrate the milestone have been planned: “We have a lot of exciting things planned to mark the centenary, so watch this space,” Joyce added.

The aircraft is named ‘Longreach’ – a nod to the Queensland town which was pivotal to the development of the airline. The name also appeared on many of the carrier’s Boeing 747-400 jumbo jets, some of which were retired this week.