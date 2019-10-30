RwandAir Reports Strong Chinese Demand

Photo: RwandAir

RwandAir has announced that more than 11,000 passengers flew with the Kigali-based carrier to Guangzhou/Baiyun between June and September. The new thrice-weekly rotation – which marks the African airline’s first foray into the Chinese market – has been described as performing “beyond expectations”.

Yvonne Manzi Makolo, CEO of RwandAir commented: “Bookings by business and leisure travellers alike have really taken off and exceeded our expectations with very busy flights operating between the two cities. While it’s too early to say whether we will add additional capacity with increased services to Guangzhou, we’re delighted by the initial response from customers.”

The strong passenger figures are supported by a promising start to the route’s freight traffic, with 235 tonnes of cargo also carried over the same period, according to the airline. Makalo confirmed that increasing trade between China and the African continent has boosted forecasts, stating that the company will “continue to identify further opportunities for expansion.”

The links are typically flown by Airbus A330-200 examples, with an intermediate stop of approximately 90 minutes at Mumbai/Chhatrapati Shivaji.