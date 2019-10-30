Say Hello to Key.Aero: Your Aviation Destination

Brought to you by the teams behind the world’s leading aviation publications and their network of contributors, www.Key.Aero combines publishing pedigree with the latest and most comprehensive source of aviation insight, commentary, events and debate in one place: your aviation destination.

In addition to news about commercial aviation, military aviation, historic aviation and flight simulation, we have a global events guide, a long-established and lively Forum and regular quiz content to test your knowledge.

Subscribers can access premium content – a unique, searchable and growing archive of our world-class aviation material and a developing programme of new, exclusive content including video and podcasts.

Below, we’ve brought together some frequently asked questions about the new website:

What is Key.Aero?

It’s an ever-growing, comprehensive and searchable portal of all of our aviation enthusiast content; everything we publish in our core enthusiast magazines – FlyPast, Aeroplane Magazine, AirForces Monthly, Combat Aircraft, Airliner World, Aviation News or PC Pilot – will be found here as soon as it’s published. And an additional programme of digital exclusive content is underway to bring subscribers more commentary and insight than ever before including brand new video and podcasts series.

I’m a subscriber to FlyPast, Aeroplane Magazine, AirForces Monthly, Combat Aircraft, Airports of the World, Airliner World or PC Pilot. Can I access Key.Aero?

Great news! You can access all content relevant to your subscription straight away by registering here using your email address and customer ID. So if you’re a FlyPast subscriber, you can access all ‘Historic’ content; an AirForces Monthly subscriber will be able to access all ‘Military’ and so on. If you have any trouble registering, please call our customer services team on 01780 480404 or subs@keypublishing.com

What if I want to open up my access to all areas of content on Key.Aero?

That’s easy. We’ve got some introductory offers that you can take up here to give you full access to content across Key.Aero. Click here to find out more, call our customer services team on 01780 480 404 or email subs@keypublishing.com

I subscribe to one of the above titles via PocketMags, can I register?

You can! You will need to register with us direct to receive a customer ID that will enable registration. Please contact customer services at subs@keypublishing.com to register.

I’m not a subscriber, how can I become a Key.Aero founder member and access premium content?

Simply choose one of our introductory subscription offers here for a time period to suit you and your pocket and welcome to the community!

What’s behind the paywall?

Good question. We have pulled together our entire aviation enthusiast archive dating back to January 2017 for starters and have a programme of brand new, exclusive digital content from across our core areas of expertise: Military, Commercial, Historic and Flight Simulation. In time, you can also expect to read digital-only features, hear podcasts and see video.

I’m interested but would like to access older articles

We did wonder. Please let us know via feedback@key.aero – we will be constantly looking to improve this service, so if going back further than 2017 is valuable to you, do let us know.

I’m not ready to subscribe but I am interested in Key.Aero, what can I see?

You will be able to read select news content across all of our core areas, take part in a building bank of quizzes to test your aviation knowledge, read forum posts and you can sign up to our updates via email from here, alerting you to new content across the site or within specific areas of interest.

Can I take part in the Forum without subscribing to Key.Aero premium content?

Absolutely. Our Aviation Forum has and will remain central to this community and as such, open to all aviation experts and enthusiasts who wish to share and debate topics close to their hearts. We just ask that you are respectful and are mindful of the terms and code of conduct.

I have some feedback or ideas to improve Key.Aero

Excellent! We’d love to hear from you. This is a service we will be looking to evolve and continually improve in partnership with the aviation community. We want to hear about what you want to see, read and hear and will work hard to deliver. Get in touch with us at feedback@key.aero.