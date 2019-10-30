Spirited Deal for Airbus

Photo: Airbus

Spirit Airlines and Airbus have agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the Florida-based carrier to acquire up to 100 A320neo Family examples. The company is expected to opt for a mix of A319neo and A320neo, as well as the largest A321neo type as part of the proposed agreement which aims to “meet its future fleet requirements”. An option to purchase up to 50 further aircraft also forms part of the MoU.

Ted Christie, the airline’s president and CEO commented: “This new order represents another milestone for Spirit. The additional aircraft will be used to support Spirit’s growth as we add new destinations and expand our network across the US, Latin America, and the Caribbean. We look forward to working with our valued partners at Airbus to finalise our agreement.”

Spirit has seen a meteoric rise in passenger numbers and city pairings in recent years, as the firm continues to soften its image to price-sensitive consumers. It is often ranked as the fastest-growing major US carrier.

Christian Scherer, Airbus’ chief commercial officer added: “The Airbus A320 Family has been a strong platform for the remarkable success of Spirit over the past several years. The ongoing, enthusiastic spirit the airline demonstrates in our A320neo Family is most rewarding, and we look forward to playing a part in the Spirit team’s continued growth for many, many years to come.”

Spirit currently operates 138 A320 Family jets and has a further seven A320neos scheduled for delivery from Airbus’ plant in Mobile, Alabama before the end of the year. The carrier has revealed that in 2020 and 2021, it anticipates taking delivery of 48 A320neo aircraft. Should the MoU be formally signed off, these latest orders are due for delivery up and including 2027.