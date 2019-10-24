TUI Growth at Doncaster Sheffield

Photo: Martin Needham

Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) has received a boost as TUI Airways has confirmed it is to expand its presence at the Yorkshire hub, adding an extra aircraft to its base at the airport.

The additional aircraft is expected to deliver 136,000 extra seats to DSA, taking TUI to four aircraft based at the facility. It is the second major commitment made by the airline in as many years, with long haul routes to Florida and Cancun and a new route to Girona, Spain added last year.

Two new routes, Fuerteventura and Heraklion, will be added on top of the recently announced services to Mexico and Girona, bringing the total number of destinations offered by TUI to 31. The carrier has also increased the frequency of routes to Ibiza, Larnaca, Reus, Malaga, Lanzarote, Turkey, Mallorca, Tenerife and Zante.

Robert Hough CBE, Chairman of Doncaster Sheffield Airport, said: “Our relationship with TUI is one of true partnership, established in 2005 when the DSA first opened. Over a decade has now passed and next year we will celebrate 15 successful years together during which time TUI, one of the world’s leading travel companies, has carried over 7 million passengers through DSA.

“The recent loss of Thomas Cook to the industry has many sad consequences including the withdrawal of over 3.5 million seats from the North of England, the majority from Manchester Airport. TUI has shown its continued confidence in DSA by choosing to help serve that demand by adding two new routes and ten extra frequencies here in Yorkshire with a further aircraft growing its established and successful base. Further jobs will be created here as a result of this fourth aircraft.

“TUI added long-haul destinations to Sanford, Florida in May this year which have proved hugely popular, with Cancun, Mexico taking off next summer, making DSA the official home of long-haul holidays in Yorkshire.

“This all illustrates huge confidence in DSA and our established reputation for an easy, friendly, relaxed and award-winning service for our customers.”