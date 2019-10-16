United Announces CRJ550 Routes

Photo: Bombardier

Chicago-based carrier, United Airlines has revealed details of the initial routes it plans to serve using its new Bombardier CRJ550. The new variant – which was launched in February 2019 – will be operated under the United Express brand by Go Jet Airlines.

The airline took delivery of its first example, N536GJ (c/n 10224) in late August, and since then has accepted two further aircraft, N543GJ (c/n 10256) and N538GJ (c/n 10254) into its fleet.

The regional jet – which Bombardier says is the first triple-class 50-seat aircraft in the world – is a new CRJ model with a separate type certificate based on the CRJ700. Configured with ten first-class, 20 Premium Plus and 20 economy seats, the carrier says it is the “world’s only 50-seat regional aircraft to offer true first-class seating.”

Flights will begin to 15 airports across the United States from Chicago/O’Hare on October 27. Destinations include, Allentown/Lehigh Valley, Bentonville/Northwest Arkansas Regional, Cedar Rapids/ The Eastern Iowa and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International.

Additional cities will be added in the coming weeks from United hubs in Chicago/O’Hare, New York/Newark and Washington/Dulles.

As United plans to convert 50 of its existing CRJ700 fleet, the development will not directly result in any new orders for Bombardier. It will however offer the opportunity for the manufacturer to market the CRJ550 to other US airlines who may be looking to replace their ageing regional jets.