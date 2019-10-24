Vietnam Airlines Hits Fleet Milestone

Vietnam Airlines has accepted its 100th aircraft, a Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, in a ceremony at the manufacturer’s Charleston, South Carolina plant. The airliner, VN-A873 (c/n 60288), was handed over on October 18 and is the third of eight Boeing 787-10s the carrier has on order.

The airline pressed its first example into service in mid-August, receiving a second at the end of the same month. It states that the aircraft have “shown remarkable efficiency”, having operated more than 140 flights, with approximately 83,000 passengers transported between Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City and on rotations connecting Vietnam and Korea.

Pham Ngoc Minh, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Vietnam Airlines, said: “Delivery of our 100th aircraft has affirmed our leading position coupled with owning the largest fleet in Vietnam and ranking among the top Asia/Pacific airlines. This opens up new development opportunities for Vietnam Airlines on its quest to leverage Vietnam’s aviation industry among leading airlines in the region and the world.”

Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s senior vice president of commercial sales and marketing, added: “This milestone delivery is a great symbol of the rising fortunes of Vietnam Airlines. The carrier has grown steadily and profitably as it has connected Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and other great cities with the world. At Boeing, we are honoured to be long-standing partners of Vietnam Airlines, from the lease of three 767-300ERs nearly 25 years ago to the delivery of the most efficient wide-body aeroplane today, the 787-10 Dreamliner.”

Vietnam Airlines owns one of the largest widebody Airbus A350 and Boeing 787 fleets in Southeast Asia, second only to Singapore Airlines.